Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 7th (AKRO, ALL, AMNB, AOIFF, AROW, BCO, BLMN, BSTC, BWXT, BZUN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 7th:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

