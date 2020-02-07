Analyzing SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SB One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SB One Bancorp pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of SB One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of SB One Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SB One Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp $96.65 million 2.37 $22.54 million $2.24 10.90 Glen Burnie Bancorp $16.21 million 1.93 $1.58 million N/A N/A

SB One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

SB One Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SB One Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 23.32% 10.91% 1.12% Glen Burnie Bancorp 8.55% 3.94% 0.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SB One Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

SB One Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given SB One Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SB One Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

SB One Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; two branches in Essex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; one branch in Middlesex County, New Jersey; one branch in Union County, New Jersey; and one branch in Queens County, New York. The company was formerly known as Sussex Bancorp and changed its name to SB One Bancorp in April 2018. SB One Bancorp was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services products, including wire transfer and ACH services, checkcards, and credit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

