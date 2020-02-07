Analyzing Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) & LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wins Finance and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 26.99% 52.47% 19.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Wins Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wins Finance and LexinFintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance $100,000.00 2,241.92 $10.49 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.10 billion 2.13 $287.59 million $1.60 8.36

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wins Finance and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 0 5 0 3.00

LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $16.39, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Risk & Volatility

Wins Finance has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Wins Finance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

