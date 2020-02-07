Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,748 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Antero Midstream worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 240,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,006. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.95%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.