Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,666 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Apple worth $773,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.69. 9,725,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,051,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,406.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.21 and its 200 day moving average is $250.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.