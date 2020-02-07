Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.4% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.03. 28,714,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,051,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,399.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.84. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.