Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $0.91 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Aragon has a market cap of $29.24 million and $97,316.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00009360 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Bittrex, Bitfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,173,226 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitfinex, AirSwap, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

