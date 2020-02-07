ARAW Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. ARAW has a market capitalization of $36,935.00 and $26.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.17 or 0.05919009 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005243 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129633 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038441 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003153 BTC.

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io.

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

