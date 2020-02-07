ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.18 on Friday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

