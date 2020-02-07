Arcblock Market Cap Hits $17.89 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, LBank, DDEX and Gate.io. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and $10.48 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.84 or 0.03014727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00225807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bithumb, IDEX, Bibox, Huobi, BitMart, DragonEX, DDEX, Gate.io, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

