Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,561 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Arcosa worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcosa by 426.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $4,006,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 763.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth $2,183,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

NYSE:ACA opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa Inc has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.