Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 193.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 273,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.96%.

In related news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.