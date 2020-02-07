Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of SPX worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPX by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPX by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 157,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,402,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPX by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

