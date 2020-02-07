Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

CMC stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

