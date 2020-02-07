Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

ABG opened at $96.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

