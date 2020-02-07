Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,148 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $29.29 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.