Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

