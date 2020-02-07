Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Silgan by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Silgan by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

