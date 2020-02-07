Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Apergy worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apergy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apergy by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Apergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Apergy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APY. Stephens began coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.41.

Shares of APY opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.47. Apergy Corp has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

