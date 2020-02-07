Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Northwest Natural worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $59.75 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

