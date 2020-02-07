Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Plexus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Plexus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Plexus stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $524,529.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,628,201.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $582,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,703 shares of company stock worth $3,185,722 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

