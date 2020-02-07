Arizona State Retirement System Invests $1.40 Million in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $214,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,877,649.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $281,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,813. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

