Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of ExlService worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,035,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $270,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,246. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $74.17 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.