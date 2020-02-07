Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 114.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.6% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 263.3% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities cut KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

