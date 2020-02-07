Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,627 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 487,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

