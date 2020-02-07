Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,944 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Diodes worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Diodes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 17,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $850,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,478 shares of company stock worth $5,930,019 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

