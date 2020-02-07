Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,078 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 640.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 134,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $4,353,408.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,189,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

