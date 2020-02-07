Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,313 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE opened at $31.26 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

