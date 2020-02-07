Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,174,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,131,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Bancshares by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Bancshares by 1,890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 293,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $40.81 on Friday. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

