Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of BJs Wholesale Club as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $239,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,775 shares of company stock worth $1,428,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

