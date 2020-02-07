Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,101 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

