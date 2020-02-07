Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,347. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.