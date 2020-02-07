Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,810 shares of company stock worth $690,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.