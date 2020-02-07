Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of LivePerson worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. William Blair started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of LPSN opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $44.88.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. LivePerson’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,123 shares of company stock worth $1,137,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

