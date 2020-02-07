Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTH opened at $72.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

