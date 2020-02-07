Arizona State Retirement System Sells 11,513 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $177,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim downgraded CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.