Arizona State Retirement System Sells 11,588 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.79%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

