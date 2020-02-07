Arizona State Retirement System Sells 15,584 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,584 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Albany International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

NYSE AIN opened at $73.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

