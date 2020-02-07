Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,564 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Visteon worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 357,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visteon by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 56,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,298,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $86.63 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

