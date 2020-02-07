Arizona State Retirement System Sells 18,615 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $14,636,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 125.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of FN stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $395,242.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,965 shares of company stock worth $5,441,334. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

