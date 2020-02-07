Arizona State Retirement System Sells 21,604 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,604 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of SPX Flow worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Flow by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SPX Flow by 2.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in SPX Flow by 573.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

FLOW opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. SPX Flow Inc has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

