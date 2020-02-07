Arizona State Retirement System Sells 24,128 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,128 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of American Assets Trust worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,156,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAT opened at $46.75 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

