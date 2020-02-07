Arizona State Retirement System Sells 25,495 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,495 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,060,000 after purchasing an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 853,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 373,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 298,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

