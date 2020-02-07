Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,314 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Herman Miller worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $12,265,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Herman Miller by 33.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 107,674 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 5,768.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 101,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 294.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 66,821 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter worth about $2,931,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

MLHR stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

MLHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

