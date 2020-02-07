Arizona State Retirement System Sells 34,259 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,259 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of NMI worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NMI by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 12,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $426,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,876.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 76,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $2,537,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,788,532.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,875. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.