Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,701 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Cabot worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cabot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 317,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 11.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the second quarter valued at $10,887,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.