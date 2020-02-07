Arizona State Retirement System Sells 40,367 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,367 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.08% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 10,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $293,619.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $126,759.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $34,363.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,530 shares of company stock worth $5,095,381 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.01. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNTA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

