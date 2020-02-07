Arizona State Retirement System Sells 41,208 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,208 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,481,000 after purchasing an additional 526,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,111,000 after buying an additional 110,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after buying an additional 320,383 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,146,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $25.45 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

