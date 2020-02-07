Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,293 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of PolyOne worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177,202 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 400,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 630,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PolyOne by 55.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

NYSE:POL opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

