Arizona State Retirement System Sells 49,009 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,009 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 433.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 447.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 126,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.